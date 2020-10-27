Off-duty NYPD officer tackles gunman in deadly shooting

article

An NYPD officer who was off-duty tackled and disarmed a gunman who fatally shot another man inside a Queens deli, said police.

The shooting happened at 6:15 p.m. Monday inside137-02 Cross Bay Boulevard in Jamaica. Steven Cohen, 63, shot a store employee in the stomach during an argument. A second store employee, a 32-year-old man, was also shot at by the suspect but was not injured.

Officer Jason Maharaj tackled Cohen, wrestled the gun away from him and held him until uniformed officers arrived, police said. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted, “On & off-duty, your NYPD cops put their lives on the line to protect New Yorkers — it’s what they do.”

The shooting victim, Mohmediyan Tarwala, 26, was pronounced dead Jamaica Hospital.

Cohen, who police say is homeless, was arrested on charges including murder and criminal use of a firearm. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can respond to the charges.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!





