Off-duty NY state trooper dies in snowmobile crash

An off-duty New York state trooper was killed in a snowmobile crash in the Adirondacks on Sunday night, according to the New York State Police.

State troopers responded to the crash around 10 p.m. on a trail about three miles from the Lyon Mountain trailhead in Dannemora. They found Trooper Joshua Gushlaw, 31, of Plattsburgh, dead at the scene.

"An investigation determined that a snowmobile being operated by [Gushlaw] was traveling east when he lost control of the snowmobile, left the trail and struck multiple trees," police said in a news release .

Gushlaw, who joined the state police nearly six years ago, was assigned to Troop B in Plattsburgh, officials said.

Dannemora, in Clinton County, is in the northeast corner of New York, about 30 miles northwest of Burlington, Vermont, and about 55 miles south of Montreal.

With The Associated Press.

