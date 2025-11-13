Off-duty cop struck by vehicle in Yonkers crash, police say

article

The Brief An off-duty Yonkers police officer was hit by a vehicle around 9 p.m. near Tuckahoe Road and East Grassy Sprain Road. The driver remained on scene, and police say the incident appears to be an accident with no criminal element. The officer was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to Yonkers Police



A motor vehicle accident occurred just after 9 p.m. Thursday in Yonkers, near the intersection of Tuckahoe Road and East Grassy Sprain Road.

What we know:

According to Yonkers Police, the crash involved one vehicle and one pedestrian.

The driver stayed at the scene, and officials say the incident is being investigated strictly as an accident with no criminal element.

Police confirmed the pedestrian was an off-duty Yonkers Police officer.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. No on-duty officers were involved in the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.