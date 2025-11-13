Off-duty cop struck by vehicle in Yonkers crash, police say
YONKERS - A motor vehicle accident occurred just after 9 p.m. Thursday in Yonkers, near the intersection of Tuckahoe Road and East Grassy Sprain Road.
What we know:
According to Yonkers Police, the crash involved one vehicle and one pedestrian.
The driver stayed at the scene, and officials say the incident is being investigated strictly as an accident with no criminal element.
Police confirmed the pedestrian was an off-duty Yonkers Police officer.
He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. No on-duty officers were involved in the incident.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This report is based on information from Yonkers Police.