Off-duty cop stops robbery, fires gun in East Harlem

An off-duty police officer who intervened in a robbery opened fire with his firearm in Manhattan on Monday.

The NYPD said the gunshots rang out near Park Avenue and East 122nd Street in East Harlem at about 11:30 a.m.

The gunfire did not hit anyone but the officer was taken to a hospital to be treated for tinnitus, New York City police said.

Police are investigating and are looking for up to two people who may have been involved. No one is in custody.