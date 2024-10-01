Off-Broadway Week is back: Here's what shows are participating

Off-Broadway Week is back in New York City until Oct. 13.

"This season’s Off-Broadway Week features 15 new productions, showcasing some of the City’s most innovative theaters at an incredible value," said New York City Tourism + Conventions President and CEO Fred Dixon.

Participating shows include:

Signage at "Blue Man Group" at The Astor Place Theatre on March 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

All The Devils Are Here Blue Man Group Brooklyn Laundry Cinderella The Musical Dead Outlaw Drunk Shakespeare Eva Luna Five The Parody Musical Friel Project - Aristocrats Friends! The Musical Parody Gazillion Bubble Show Hotel Happy Jack Tucker: Comedy Standup Hour Jonah La Breve Y Maravillosa Vida De Oscar Wao The Life And Slimes Of Marc Summers Make Me Gorgeous Munich Medea: HAPPY FAMILY Nicole Travolta Is Doing Alright Nina Conti: The Dating Show The Office! A Musical Parody Perfect Crime Pericles Play That Goes Wrong Radojka Singfeld! A Musical About Nothing Tennessee Williams's The Night Of The Iguana Titanique White Rose: The Musical

Tip: Score your 2-for-1 tickets with code OBW24.

