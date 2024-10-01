Off-Broadway Week is back: Here's what shows are participating
NEW YORK CITY - Off-Broadway Week is back in New York City until Oct. 13.
"This season’s Off-Broadway Week features 15 new productions, showcasing some of the City’s most innovative theaters at an incredible value," said New York City Tourism + Conventions President and CEO Fred Dixon.
Participating shows include:
Signage at "Blue Man Group" at The Astor Place Theatre on March 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
- All The Devils Are Here
- Blue Man Group
- Brooklyn Laundry
- Cinderella The Musical
- Dead Outlaw
- Drunk Shakespeare
- Eva Luna
- Five The Parody Musical
- Friel Project - Aristocrats
- Friends! The Musical Parody
- Gazillion Bubble Show
- Hotel Happy
- Jack Tucker: Comedy Standup Hour
- Jonah
- La Breve Y Maravillosa Vida De Oscar Wao
- The Life And Slimes Of Marc Summers
- Make Me Gorgeous
- Munich Medea: HAPPY FAMILY
- Nicole Travolta Is Doing Alright
- Nina Conti: The Dating Show
- The Office! A Musical Parody
- Perfect Crime
- Pericles
- Play That Goes Wrong
- Radojka
- Singfeld! A Musical About Nothing
- Tennessee Williams's The Night Of The Iguana
- Titanique
- White Rose: The Musical
Tip: Score your 2-for-1 tickets with code OBW24.
For more information, click here.