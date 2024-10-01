Expand / Collapse search

Off-Broadway Week is back: Here's what shows are participating

Published  October 1, 2024 10:05am EDT
NEW YORK CITY - Off-Broadway Week is back in New York City until Oct. 13.

"This season’s Off-Broadway Week features 15 new productions, showcasing some of the City’s most innovative theaters at an incredible value," said New York City Tourism + Conventions President and CEO Fred Dixon.

Participating shows include:

  1. All The Devils Are Here
  2. Blue Man Group
  3. Brooklyn Laundry
  4. Cinderella The Musical
  5. Dead Outlaw
  6. Drunk Shakespeare
  7. Eva Luna
  8. Five The Parody Musical
  9. Friel Project - Aristocrats
  10. Friends! The Musical Parody
  11. Gazillion Bubble Show
  12. Hotel Happy
  13. Jack Tucker: Comedy Standup Hour
  14. Jonah
  15. La Breve Y Maravillosa Vida De Oscar Wao
  16. The Life And Slimes Of Marc Summers
  17. Make Me Gorgeous
  18. Munich Medea: HAPPY FAMILY
  19. Nicole Travolta Is Doing Alright
  20. Nina Conti: The Dating Show
  21. The Office! A Musical Parody
  22. Perfect Crime
  23. Pericles
  24. Play That Goes Wrong
  25. Radojka
  26. Singfeld! A Musical About Nothing
  27. Tennessee Williams's The Night Of The Iguana
  28. Titanique
  29. White Rose: The Musical

Tip: Score your 2-for-1 tickets with code OBW24.

For more information, click here.