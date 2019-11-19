Occupied school bus struck by bullet in Brooklyn

article

A stray bullet from a deadly shooting hit an occupied school on Tuesday morning.

The NYPD descended on Pennsylvania and Dumont Avenues in Brownsville where the mini- yellow school bus was blocked off by police tape.

Cops responded to a 911 call at 8:45 a.m. about shots fired. They found a 32-year-old man shot multiple times in the torso. He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One of the bullets became lodged in the school bus. There was one child on board the bus at the time of the shooting, according to the police. The driver and the child were not injured.

Police were searching for the gunman.