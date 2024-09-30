Oasis adds MetLife Stadium to 2025 North American reunion tour

Britpop band Oasis is officially set to tour North America next year for the first time in two decades for its highly anticipated reunion.

The band just added a show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The North American leg, produced by Live Nation and SJM, will begin in Toronto on Aug. 24, featuring Oasis performing at stadiums in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Mexico City next summer, with Cage The Elephant as the special guest for all dates.

Tour dates

July 2025

4th - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

August 2025

2nd - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, IE - Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, IE - Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium (JUST ADDED)

28th - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field (JUST ADDED)

31st - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium (JUST ADDED)

September 2025

6th - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl Stadium (JUST ADDED)

12th - Mexico City, MX - Estadio GNP Seguros (JUST ADDED)

27th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)28th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

How to get tickets

Registration for the presale is currently open at www.oasisinet.com until Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 8 a.m. EDT. General ticket onsale will begin Friday, Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. local time and will be available from www.ticketmaster.com.

About Oasis

Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher and brother Noal Gallagher at the opening night of Steve Coogans comedy show in the West End, London. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

Oasis was one of the dominant British acts of the 1990s, producing hits including "Wonderwall" and "Don’t Look Back in Anger." Its sound was fueled by singalong rock choruses and the combustible chemistry between guitarist-songwriter Noel Gallagher and his brother Liam, the band’s singer.

Oasis split in 2009, with Noel Gallagher quitting the band after a backstage dustup with his brother at a festival near Paris. Noel told the AP in a 2011 interview that he left after an incident in which younger brother Liam started wielding a guitar "like an axe ... and he’s swinging this guitar around and he kind of you know, he took my face off with it, you know?"

While the Gallagher brothers, now aged 57 and 51, haven’t performed together since, both regularly perform Oasis songs at their solo gigs. They’ve also each fired off criticisms of the other in the press.

The band said fans would experience "the spark and intensity" that occurs only when they appear on stage together.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.