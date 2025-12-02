NYU student attacked near campus during her morning commute, reports say

article

The Brief An NYU student was attacked on her commute to class yesterday morning, Dec. 1, according to the Fox News. A spokesperson for NYU provided a statement to FOX 5 NY regarding the incident. An investigation is currently ongoing.



An NYU student was attacked on her commute to class yesterday morning, Dec. 2, according to Fox News.

University student attacked

What we know:

Police responded to a call regarding an assault in front of 735 Broadway at 9:22 a.m. on Dec. 1.

Officers were informed that an unidentified individual approached a 20-year-old woman from behind, slapping her head and rear before pulling her hair.

The individual then fled the location in an unknown direction. An investigation is currently ongoing.

A spokesperson for NYU provided a statement to FOX 5 NY regarding the incident:

"The University is deeply disturbed by the attack on one of its female students that took place yesterday morning on a Broadway sidewalk. We take this incident very seriously; we are offering support to the student, and NYU's Campus Safety Department is working with the police in investigating the incident.

The incident was reported to our Department of Campus Safety yesterday afternoon. The department's victim services unit promptly reached out to the student; they have assisted her in connecting with detectives from the local precinct."

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect is currently unknown.