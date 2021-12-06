NYRR races will require runners to be vaccinated against COVID

New York Road Runners, the organization that hosts the New York City Marathon, will require all adult participants who are running in any of its 2022 races to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

NYRR said it made the decision after consulting public health experts and government officials.

"We are excited to have our traditional calendar of events safely return in the new year," NYRR CEP Kerin Hempel said. "The health and wellness of all of those involved continue to remain at the forefront of our organization."

The group had to cancel most of its races in 2020, including its flagship marathon, as well as many races in 2021. The marathon returned in November with a field of about 25,000 runners, which was less than half the number of finishers from its peak in 2019.

"Runners who have already registered for a 2022 race will have the option to receive a refund or gift card or donate their race entry fee to NYRR's youth and community programs," NYRR said in a statement.

NYRR organizes dozens of foot races in New York City every year, including several half-marathons, 10Ks, 4-milers, and 5Ks.

You can read the vaccination policy here.

