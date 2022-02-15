NYPD: Woman who died at hospital had multiple butt injections

article

A Connecticut woman who was brought unconscious to a hospital in the Bronx and then died may have had something injected into her buttocks.

Staff at NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi in Morris Park reported to police that two women dropped off a 53-year-old woman just before 2 a.m. Tuesday and then left, according to the NYPD. The woman was "unconscious and unresponsive," and medical staff soon pronounced her dead.

The woman had multiple injection wounds to both buttocks, police said. She was naked below her waist and appeared to have been injected with an unknown substance, the New York Post reported , citing sources.

The Post reported that the two women who brought the unconscious lady to Jacobi told staff that they'd found her near Woodlawn Cemetery and drove her to the hospital in her own car.

The NYPD said the woman was from Bridgeport.

Police are investigating what happened.

The city's medical examiner will work to determine her cause of death.

Last month, a man opened fire inside the waiting room at Jacobi's emergency department.

