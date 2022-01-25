NYC hospital shooting: Man shot at Jacobi Hospital

article

The NYPD was responding to reports of a shooting at or near a Bronx hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

It reportedly happened in the noon hour in the area of Jacobi Hospital. Live video from the scene showed several NYPD vehicles outside the hospital and police tape blocking an area in front of the building.

Few details were available, but there were initial reports from the scene that it happened near the waiting area of the emergency room. The NYPD would not confirm that information.

A person who was on the fourth floor in the hospital at the time said they heard reports of an active shooter over the hospital loudspeakers and the doors were locked. He says they could not move for more than half an hour.

The FDNY confirms that crews responded to the hospital.

The victim was shot in the arm according to a city council member who was at the hospital. The victim was in surgery for the wounds.

It appeared that a woman and man who were involved in the shooting were still on the loose.

Jacobi Hospital is part of the NYC Health + Hospital system. It is located in the Morris Park neighborhood of the Bronx.