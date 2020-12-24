Expand / Collapse search
NYPD: Woman hospitalized after brick attack in Manhattan

By Jacob Flanagan
Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
Midtown
FOX 5 NY

NYPD searching for man who struck woman in the head with a brick in Manhattan

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a suspect they say struck a woman in the head with a brick on Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, the woman was walking along East 47th Street and Third Avenue around 2 p.m. when the suspect approached her from behind and hit her in the back of the head with the brick, before running away westbound on East 48th Street.

The victim was taken to Bellvue Hospital to be treated for lacerations to the back of her head.

Police have released surveillance video and photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

