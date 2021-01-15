NYPD: Woman steals postal truck, slams into cars in Brooklyn

The NYPD says that a 21-year-old woman is under arrest after allegedly stealing a postal truck and going on a joyride, slamming into over a dozen parked cars in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Video from CitizenApp shows the aftermath of the woman's ride, with the truck and a car it struck both showing significant damage.

Police say that after the crash, the woman attempted to run but was caught.

Charges are pending and no-one was injured in the incident.