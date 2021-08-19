NYPD: Woman punches, yells anti-Mexican slurs at victim in Queens

article

The NYPD is hunting for a woman who allegedly punched and yelled anti-Mexican statements at another woman in Rego Park.

According to authorities, the victim, a 49-year-old woman was waiting for the bus on Woodhaven Boulevard when the suspect approached her, punched her in the head several times, and made an anti-Mexican statement. The suspect then ran away.

The victim suffered pain and bruising to her head and was taken to North Shore Hospital in stable condition.

The incident is being investigated by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

