NYPD: Woman fatally hit by truck near Times Square
NEW YORK (AP) - According to the NYPD, a Maryland woman was fatally hit by a truck near Times Square in New York.
Authorities said Tamar Rhode, 64, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, was hit by a tractor-trailer at 3 p.m. Saturday at West 45 Street and Broadway. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The driver remained at the scene and has not been criminally charged, police said. An investigation is ongoing.
