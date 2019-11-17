NYPD unveils new true crime podcast

A notorious 1991 murder, known as the “Baby Hope” case is one of several cases being revisited as part of a first-of-its-kind true crime podcast by the NYPD called “Break in the Case.”

The podcast, produced in a small Brooklyn studio aims to give the public a unique perspective on how detectives work cases, told from the perspective of investigators.

“In a way it’s almost like a 30-minute Crime Stoppers ad,” said Jill Bauerle, a director and producer on the podcast. “It was a totally new way of telling stories but we thought, because cops are such good storytellers that we’d have a lot of success.”