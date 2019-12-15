NYPD: Thieves throw 82-year-old to ground, steal $20 in Queens

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding two people they say violently robbed a man in Queens on Friday morning.

According to authorities, just after 5:30 a.m. the two suspects approached the victim, an 82-year-old man, while he was walking west on George Street towards Wyckoff Avenue in Ridgewood.

One of the thieves then threw the man to the ground, at which point both suspects searched the victim’s pockets and removed his wallet, containing $20 in cash before fleeing the scene.

Police say EMS also responded and too the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment for lacerations and bruising.

The NYPD has released surveillance video of the two suspects wanted in the robbery.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.