NYPD officers suspended after allegedly fleeing car chase that ended in fiery fatal crash

The officers reportedly tailed the alleged suspect down the Henry Hudson Parkway before the driver crashed.

What we know:

According to police, the alleged suspect was driving in a stolen Honda CR-V Wednesday morning around 4:30 a.m. before crashing into a building near Inwood Hill Park.

The stolen car then bursted into flames immediately after.

Officials say the two officers fled the scene and returned to work and finished their shifts without reporting what happened.

The officers are accused of fleeing the scene and leaving the man stranded to die.

Surveillance video apparently shows the officer leaving the scene after the crash.

What we don't know:

Officials say the driver died at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.

The driver’s exact cause of death is still under investigation.

Why you should care:

This incident follows the NYPD's crackdown on risky police pursuits, with new orders prohibiting officers from chasing vehicles fleeing routine traffic stops.

The revised guidelines aim to address criticism of the department's involvement in dangerous pursuits that result in crashes and harm to other drivers and pedestrians.