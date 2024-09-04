Expand / Collapse search

NYPD still seeking suspect in fatal West Indian Day Parade shooting

Published  September 4, 2024
The NYPD is still searching for the gunman who killed one person and injured four people at the West Indian Day Parade over the weekend.

NEW YORK - Police are continuing to hunt for the suspect they say shot five people during the West Indian Day Parade on Monday, killing one person.

The NYPD reported that throughout the long weekend, they removed 31 guns from the streets and made 35 arrests, many of which were gang members. 

The NYPD reported removing 31 guns from the streets and making 35 arrests, many involving gang members. However, the shooter, who allegedly jumped over a police barricade and fired into the crowd, remains at large.

The shooting took the life of a 25-year-old man in jure four other victims, who range in age from 16 to 69 and are recovering from their injuries.

Police say they are narrowing in on a person of interest in the parade shooting that left one person dead and five injured on Monday at New York City’s West Indian American Day Parade.

Despite the tragedy, Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Tarik Sheppard emphasized that the shooting did not define the entire event, stating, "One shooting did not mar this entire parade."

"Historically, this event was smeared by violence that occurred over the weekend and Jouvert and during the parade," said Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey. "But history also shows that the NYPD and the community have drastically reduced violence at this event."

Chief of Crime Control Strategies Michael Lipetri pointed out that this August saw the least murder statistics in 31 years with just 15 people killed, although he acknowledged it was "15 too many."

The NYPD is actively seeking help from the public to identify the shooter, as they continue to gather video footage and ballistics evidence.

If you have any information, you're urged to contact the NYPD.