NYPD shuts down Brooklyn Orthodox school

article

Police in New York shut down a Yeshiva school that was operating in defiance of a mandatory coronavirus shutdown.

The NYPD says it happened on Monday morning on Madison Street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section.

Police received a 311 tip that the school was operating.

Officers responded to the location and found approximately 60 students inside of the building.

They told the man running the school to close. The man complied and the students left the location.

The NYPD says no tickets or summons were issued in connection with the violation.

The administration was criticized last month after Mayor Bill de Blasio oversaw the dispersal of a large, tightly packed Hasidic Jewish funeral in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn.

