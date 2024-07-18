NYPD officer shoots machete-wielding man in the Bronx

article

An NYPD officer shot a man holding a large machete in the Bronx on Wednesday.

It happened at approximately 10:17 p.m. at a residence near East 138 Street and Alexander Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man holding a machete. Police said officers gave him multiple commands to drop the weapon, but he refused and lunged at the officers.

Officers shot him in the left arm.

Police said he was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

A machete was recovered on scene and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.