NYPD officers fatally shoot man accused of stabbing woman in Queens, police say

A male suspect was shot by police in Forest Hills Friday evening after allegedly stabbing a woman, according to police.

Four officers responded to reports of an assault inside a building on 62nd Avenue in Queens around 7 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the suspect on the second floor holding a larg

e knife in his hand.

Photo of the knife the suspect had during the incident. Source: NYPD

According to Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, officers told the suspect to put down the knife multiple times, but he refused.

Chief Maddrey said officers fired multiple shots.

Two officers discharged their tasers and the other two fired their weapons, Chief Maddrey explained.

Investigation near 62nd Avenue in Queens.

There were reports of a large gathering with children in attendance at the time of the incident.

Police said prior to responding to the scene, they saw video of the woman walking out of the apartment holding her stomach as if she was bleeding.

Police said they performed life-saving measures on the man before he was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

The identity of the suspect has not been released at this time.

The police investigation remains ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.