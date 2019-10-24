NYPD: Serial subway offender arrested for shoving woman into subway car

The NYPD says that a serial subway offender has been arrested after video of him randomly pushing a woman into a subway car was posted online.

Police say 28-year-old Isaiah Thompson is the man seen in the video, which took place at the DeKalb Avenue station on the southbound D and M train platform at around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the victim left the scene and did not file a police report.

Thompson has already been charged with pulling subway emergency brakes at least three times earlier this year, causing major delays.

“Enough is enough,” said MTA NYC Transit President Andy Byford in a statement. “This individual is a criminal and it’s unacceptable that he be allowed to continue to create mayhem on the subways, mayhem he admits is deliberate, that puts riders’ and MTA employees’ lives at risk. He should be banned from the system – period.”