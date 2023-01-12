NYPD arrests man accused of being serial rapist, looks for more victims

article

The NYPD has arrested a man accused of three separate sex attacks in Queens and is looking to see if there are additional victims. Two of the victims are girls.

28-year-old Andres Portilla faces rape, kidnapping, assault, and other charges.

Police released photos of Portilla and a car connected to the case in hopes that people will come forward with more details.

The New York City Police Department says the incidents include an attack in September that happened just after midnight in the area of 85th St. and 31st Ave. in which a 15-year-old girl was raped.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Then, around 4:30 p.m. on December 16, 2022, he is accused of raping another 15-year-old girl in the area of Yellowstone Blvd. and 62nd Ave.

The final known attack took place just after midnight on New Year's Day. A 21-year-old woman was raped in the area of Queens Plaza South and 27th Street.

Portilla was arrested last Friday morning. Anyone with information in regard to these incidents or with information in regard to this defendant is asked to call the NYPD's Rape Hotline at 212-267-7273 or the NYPD s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

This is the full list of charges Potilla faces:

Rape

Assault

Grand Larceny

Kidnapping

Sexual Abuse

Criminal Sexual Act

Aggravated Sexual Abuse

Unlawful Imprisonment

Act in Manner Injurious to a Child

Criminal Possession of a Weapon