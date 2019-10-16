NYPD sergeant becomes 10th city officer to die by suicide in 2019

article

An off-duty NYPD sergeant shot himself at his home in Fresh Meadows, Queens, Tuesday night.

He became the 10th city officer to die by suicide in 2019. Four NYPD officers took their lives in all of 2018.

The sergeant's name, age and unit were not immediately released.

If you are a member of the service, you can call the NYPD Employee Assistance Unit at 646-610-6730.

Police responded to his home near St. John's University at about 9:30 p.m. where he was pronounced dead about thirty minutes later.

This summer, the NYPD declared a mental health crisis and urged officers in distress to seek help.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline any time of day or night at 1-800-273-8255 or text 741-741.