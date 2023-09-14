NYPD seizes approximately $35 million in counterfeit goods
NEW YORK CITY - The NYPD has seized about $35 million in counterfeit goods.
18 people have been arrested following a massive counterfeit goods bust in New York City.
The bust happened on September 6 along several popular shopping areas including Canal Street.
Featured
The counterfeit goods included knockoff versions of high-end purses and sunglasses.
Some of those arrested are facing charges of trademark counterfeiting.
Police say they began the operation after receiving complaints from the company.