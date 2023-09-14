Expand / Collapse search

NYPD seizes approximately $35 million in counterfeit goods

The NYPD has successfully confiscated approximately $35 million worth of counterfeit merchandise.

The bust happened on September 6 along several popular shopping areas including Canal Street. 

The counterfeit goods included knockoff versions of high-end purses and sunglasses.

Some of those arrested are facing charges of trademark counterfeiting. 

Police say they began the operation after receiving complaints from the company. 