Woman steals electric wheelchair from sidewalk in Brooklyn: police

The NYPD is searching for the suspect who stole an electric wheelchair in Brooklyn.

It happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1 on Troy Avenue in Crown Heights.

Police said the wheelchair was parked on the sidewalk and then the suspect fled westbound on Sterling Place in the wheelchair.

No one was hurt.

