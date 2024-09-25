Expand / Collapse search

Woman steals electric wheelchair from sidewalk in Brooklyn: police

Published  September 25, 2024 11:22am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
BROOKLYN - The NYPD is searching for the suspect who stole an electric wheelchair in Brooklyn.

It happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1 on Troy Avenue in Crown Heights.

Police said the wheelchair was parked on the sidewalk and then the suspect fled westbound on Sterling Place in the wheelchair. 

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

All calls are strictly confidential.