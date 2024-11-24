NYPD seeks suspect who pushed elderly man off subway train

The NYPD is looking for the person they say shoved an elderly man off a subway train.

Police said the suspect got into an argument with an 80-year-old man and allegedly pushed him off a 7 train at the 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue stop.

The victim suffered a hip injury and was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Police said the suspect stayed on the train and has not been seen since.

Police said the suspect is a man with light complexion, approximately 6' 3" and 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, brown hat and black headphones. Credit: NYPD

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).