NYPD seeks suspect who pushed elderly man off subway train

By
Published  November 24, 2024 3:41pm EST
FOX 5 NY

MANHATTAN - The NYPD is looking for the person they say shoved an elderly man off a subway train.

Police said the suspect got into an argument with an 80-year-old man and allegedly pushed him off a 7 train at the 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue stop. 

The victim suffered a hip injury and was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Police said the suspect stayed on the train and has not been seen since.

Police said the suspect is a man with light complexion, approximately 6' 3" and 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, brown hat and black headphones. Credit: NYPD

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).