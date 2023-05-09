71-year-old man randomly punched in the face by assailant: NYPD

article

The NYPD is searching for a suspect who seemingly randomly punched a 71-year-old man in the face and pushed him to the ground last weekend.

It was reported to officials on Saturday, May 6 around 9:06 p.m. that an unknown individual approached the 71-year-old man at 235 W. 55 Street on the Upper West Side.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai West for medical treatment.

Then the suspect fled westbound on W. 55 Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

All calls are strictly confidential.