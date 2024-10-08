Expand / Collapse search

NYPD seeks suspect after 1997 human remains found on Upper East Side

Published  October 8, 2024
NEW YORK CITY - The NYPD is searching for the man whose remains were discovered inside a building on the Upper East Side in 1997. 

On Friday, Aug. 1, at approximately 2:40 p.m., police responded to a call of possible human remains inside a building at 206 W. 121 Street.

The man is described as Black, approximately 20 to 30 years old, with a short, black afro hairstyle.

Police said he was believed to have been approximately 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall.

The New York City Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).