NYPD seeks missing 9-year-old girl in Brooklyn

The NYPD is searching for a missing 9-year-old girl who went missing in Brooklyn yesterday.

According to authorities, Heaven Banton was last seen at around 2:30 p.m. leaving P.S. 323 at 210 Chester Street in Brownsville.

She is described as standing 4' 9" tall and weighing approximately 90 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black and white long-sleeve shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

