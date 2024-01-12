Expand / Collapse search
NYPD seeks missing 9-year-old girl in Brooklyn

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Brownsville
FOX 5 NY
article

Police are searching for missing 9-year-old girl Heaven Banton.

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a missing 9-year-old girl who went missing in Brooklyn yesterday.

According to authorities, Heaven Banton was last seen at around 2:30 p.m. leaving P.S. 323 at 210 Chester Street in Brownsville.

She is described as standing 4' 9" tall and weighing approximately 90 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black and white long-sleeve shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of this missing person is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.