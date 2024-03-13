NYPD seeking suspect who threw container of flammable liquid at people in Manhattan subway

The NYPD is searching for a suspect accused of throwing a lit container of flammable liquid at a group of people while they were waiting for a subway train in Manhattan.

Authorities say the incident happened on the southbound 1 train platform at the West 28th Street subway station at around 7:40 p.m. on February 5.

In a video released by the NYPD, the suspect can be seen holding two flaming cans.

Luckily, no injuries were reported. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a man approximately 35 years old, standing six feet tall and weighing 156 lbs, with a slender build and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt underneath a black jacket, black pants, and black sandals.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.