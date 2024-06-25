NYPD seeking suspect who assaulted police officer on Upper East Side

The NYPD is asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly assaulted a police officer overnight on the Upper East Side.

Authorities say two officers tried to arrest the man just after midnight at 2nd Avenue and East 60th Street in connection with a past crime.

However, the suspect allegedly fought the officers, punching one in the face multiple times before fleeing the scene to parts unknown.

Police say the officer also sprained his shoulder.

The suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion, standing roughly 6 feet 2 inches tall and with a slim build. He was last seen wearing an army-fatigue-colored hooded sweatshirt, an army-fatigue baseball cap, and blue gloves.