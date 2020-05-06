NYPD seeking suspect in string of Brooklyn robberies

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a string of burglaries in Brooklyn that have occurred between March 17 and May 3.

According to authorities, the suspect broke into 21 various restaurants and groceries by throwing a brick into the glass door/window or by damaging a lock. Once inside, the suspect took liquor, jewelry, electronics, cigarettes and roughly $4,280 in cash from the establishments.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned male, standing 5’8” tall and was last seen wearing a gray hooded jacket, red pants, black sneakers, white gloves and a white mask.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect is being asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.