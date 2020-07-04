NYPD seeking suspect in shooting of Bronx teen basketball star

article

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for questioning in connection to the murder of a young basketball star from the Bronx.

Police say they want to talk to Najhim Luke, 22, about the murder of Brandon Hendricks, 17, in June.

Hendricks, who had just graduated from Metropolitan Soundview High School, was shot and killed just before midnight on June 28, 2020. Hendricks was a star basketball player at his school and was a potential walk-on to play basketball at St. John's University in the fall.

Luke is described as approximately 6’0” and 140 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

