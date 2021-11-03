NYPD seeking suspect in over a dozen knife-point robberies across Manhattan

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding a suspect said to be responsible for over a dozen robberies across Manhattan since October.

According to authorities, the suspect has struck at least 15 times since October 9 and committed nine robberies in less than a week.

Authorities say the suspect uses a knife to threaten his victims and demand money from them.

So far, police say the suspect has stolen roughly $6,000 in cash and credit cards from people on the street and staff at delis and other stores.

The individual is described as a dark-skinned male of approximately 20-30 years of age, standing 5’8" tall, and weighing 140-160lbs.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.