NYPD seeking suspect who posed as priest to steal from Queens church

Police are looking for a man accused of impersonating a priest to steal money from a church in Queens.

The suspect, who wore a blue suit with black shoes, visited the American Martyrs Roman Catholic Church on Sunday, March 3, and approached the Monsignor who was getting ready for his 12:30 p.m. mass.

The man allegedly said he was a visiting priest from Rome.

"He told the Monsignor, he said ‘I would like to celebrate, but all my stuff is in the rectory, I spent the night there,’" said Father Peter Rayder, a priest at the church.

The monsignor allegedly let the man into the rectory, which is when the suspect walked into Father Rayder's bedroom and stole $900 from his dresser.

When Rayder realized what was happening, he confronted the suspect.

"I asked him if he had a letter of suitability which is needed when you travel to know you are in good standing with your diocese. He said 'It's in my car, I’ll go get it.' and that was it," Rayder said.

The suspect fled in a dark-colored sedan.

This allegedly isn't the first time the man has walked into a church, acting as a member of the celery. Rayder says he's done it in New York and other states, including Texas.

The Brooklyn Diocese says the alleged suspect attempted to rob St. Thomas Aquinas Church in the Flatlands section of Brooklyn on October 1, 2023. At that time, he also said he was a visiting priest who left his keys in the rectory. The sacristan called the pastor, who informed him that he had no visitors, so they told him to wait, but the man left.

Police could not confirm if the man in those attempted robberies was the same suspect in Sunday's burglary.

In a statement, the Diocese of Brooklyn said: "We are glad that no one was hurt in either incident in our Diocese, but this man who is preying on churches must be apprehended before someone is harmed and more is stolen. We have been working with the NYPD and will be in contact with the FBI regarding this, as these robberies have occurred in different states. The Diocese of Brooklyn encourages anyone who may recognize this individual to immediately call NYPD Crime Stoppers."

