NYPD seeking Queens gunman who shot teen inside apartment building

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding a man who shot a teenager inside of an apartment building in Far Rockaway.

According to authorities, just after 9:40 p.m. on February 22, the victim, a 19-year-old man, was leaving his apartment near Seagirt Avenue and Beach 8th Street when a gunman approached him in the hallway and fired a gun, striking the victim once in the leg.

The shooter ran off to parts unknown.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition. No one else was reported injured.

The suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion, roughly in his mid-30s with black hair, and was last seen wearing a blue hooded jacket, brown pants, and brown boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

