Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:08 AM EST, Monroe County
9
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:45 PM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Monroe County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 PM EST, Monroe County
Flood Warning
until THU 7:30 AM EST, Monroe County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 10:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 10:00 PM EST until FRI 6:00 PM EST, Northern Westchester County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Western Bergen County, Western Passaic County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 10:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Sullivan County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 7:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Morris County, Warren County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 7:00 PM EST until FRI 6:00 PM EST, Sussex County

NYPD seeking Queens gunman who shot teen inside apartment building

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
NYPD
FOX 5 NY

Man shoots teen in Queens apartment building

Police are searching for a gunman who shot and wounded a 19-year-old inside a apartment building in Far Rockaway earlier this week.

NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding a man who shot a teenager inside of an apartment building in Far Rockaway.

According to authorities, just after 9:40 p.m. on February 22, the victim, a 19-year-old man, was leaving his apartment near Seagirt Avenue and Beach 8th Street when a gunman approached him in the hallway and fired a gun, striking the victim once in the leg.

The shooter ran off to parts unknown.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition. No one else was reported injured.

The suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion, roughly in his mid-30s with black hair, and was last seen wearing a blue hooded jacket, brown pants, and brown boots. 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters