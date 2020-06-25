NYPD seeking person of interest in deadly attack on homeless man in Harlem

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying a man allegedly involved the deadly punching of a 37-year-old homeless man in Harlem on June 14.

Authorities say the victim, Julius Cabrera, 37, was on West 135th Street just after midnight when a stranger punched him in the face, knocking him down. When Cabrera fell, his head hit the pavement and fell unconscious.

Cabrera was taken to Mt. Sinai St. Luke's by EMS and was pronounced dead.

Police have released surveillance images of a man they are calling a person of interest in the incident. He is described as a heavyset, dark-skinned man with a beard and mustache and was last seen wearing a blue and gray baseball cap, a light-colored long-sleeved shirt, a black shirt, and black pants.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.