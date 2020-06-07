NYPD seeking pair of burglars who allegedly stole electronics, nearly $30K in jewelry from stores across NYC

The NYPD is searching for a pair of burglars who allegedly stole electronics and nearly $30,000 in jewelry from two stores, one in Manhattan, another in Brooklyn.

According to authorities, on May 31 at roughly 8:30 p.m., the men broke into a CVS on 81 8th Avenue and stole electronic equipment and bottles of water.

Police say that that same evening, at 11:11 p.m., the men broke into a Macy’s Department Store at 422 Fulton Street in Brooklyn, using hammers to break the glass on numerous display cases and stealing approximately $29,000 worth of jewelry.

The first suspect is described as a male, dark complexion, with short dreadlocks; last seen wearing goggles, a white face mask, a black long sleeved shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a male, dark complexion; last seen wearing a multi-colored du-rag, a dark colored long sleeved shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

Advertisement