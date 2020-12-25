Expand / Collapse search
NYPD seeking missing 16-year-old Bronx girl

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Bronx
FOX 5 NY
article

NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl from the Bronx who was last seen on Christmas Eve.

Authorities say that Nhya White was last seen at roughly 7:00 p.m. on East Tremont Avenue.

White is described as 5'5" tall, 120 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, a blue jacket and purple boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

