NYPD seek suspect in antisemitic bat attack on Staten Island

The NYPD is hunting for a suspect accused of striking a man with a bat in an antisemitic attack on Staten Island.

Authorities say that the suspect approached a 25-year-old man on Grandview Avenue in the Arlington section on Monday afternoon.

The suspect then allegedly made antisemitic comments to the man, before striking him in the head with a metal bat.

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue jacket, green pants, a black ski hat and tan boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.