NYPD seeks suspect in Hell’s Kitchen attack on elderly couple

Police are searching for a man who is accused of brutally attacking an elderly couple in Hell's Kitchen.

It happened on Saturday, Nov. 9, at about 10:30 p.m.

Police say the couple was walking along West 44th Street when a man grabbed a 70-year-old woman's purse, knocking her to the ground. Then he attacked the 75-year-old man, trying to steal his wallet while repeatedly punching him in the face, police said.

Police said the 75-year-old man had serious injuries on his eye and face and the woman sustained a bloody nose and pain to the elbow and neck.

The suspect was last seen fleeing westbound on 44th Street, having discarded his shirt, police said.

Police said the man was unsuccessful in stealing the man's purse and the woman's wallet.

Both victims were transported by EMS to Mount Sinai West in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

