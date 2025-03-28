NYPD searching for vandals who carved swastika on Tesla in Brooklyn

Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a vandalism incident in Brooklyn on Thursday.

What we know:

The NYPD says the incident happened in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn.

According to authorities, at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, March 27, 2025, two unidentified individuals vandalized a parked, unoccupied Tesla in front of 730 Monroe Street.

Credit: NYPD

Police say the suspects carved the word "Nazis" and a swastika onto the car’s doors before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

The incident is under investigation by the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force.

Tips can be submitted by calling the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or in Spanish at 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Information can also be shared online at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or via X @NYPDTips.