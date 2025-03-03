NYPD searching for suspect in Queens mailbox break-ins

A series of mailbox thefts in Queens has residents frustrated and on edge as police search for a suspect connected to multiple break-ins. Victims say checks and packages have gone missing, while some mailboxes remain easily accessible.

What we know:

The NYPD is investigating a string of burglaries in Queens involving a man caught on camera stealing mail. Authorities say the suspect has been linked to at least three separate incidents, all occurring in the same apartment building near 51st Street and Skillman Avenue in Sunnyside.

February 5 – The suspect forced his way into the building just after midnight and stole a checkbook from a mailbox.

February 10 – The same suspect reportedly returned at 2:45 a.m. and repeated the crime.

February 22 – Around 1:30 a.m., another burglary occurred at the same location before the suspect fled the scene.

Residents say stolen mail has been a growing issue in the area, with multiple reports of missing checks and packages.

What's next:

Police are urging residents to take precautions, including using secure locking mechanisms on mailboxes and having sensitive mail sent to workplaces instead of home addresses.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the suspect to come forward.

What you can do:

If you have any information related to these crimes, contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-577-TIPS.