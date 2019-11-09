NYPD searching for UES subway flasher

article

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman in the New York City subway.

According to authorities, on November 1 at roughly 4:30 p.m., a 27-year-old woman was waiting on the Q line subway platform at the 72nd Street subway station when she saw the suspect expose himself and masturbate in full view of the woman

The suspect is described as being 5’10” with brown eyes, short black hair and was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.