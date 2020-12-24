NYPD searching for trio of suspects in anti-gay attack

article

The NYPD is looking for three suspects they say made anti-gay statements and threw cans of food at a 17-year-old girl, causing her to tear a ligament in her knee at a playground in the Bronx earlier this month.

The victim was at a playground Courtlandt Avenue when the suspects attacked her.

Police have released photos of the three suspects and are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

