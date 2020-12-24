Expand / Collapse search
NYPD searching for trio of suspects in anti-gay attack

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
Bronx
FOX 5 NY
article

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for three suspects they say made anti-gay statements and threw cans of food at a 17-year-old girl, causing her to tear a ligament in her knee at a playground in the Bronx earlier this month.

The victim was at a playground Courtlandt Avenue when the suspects attacked her.

Police have released photos of the three suspects and are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

