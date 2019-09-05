NYPD searching for teens after 84-year-old man punched in East Village

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance finding three teens after an 84-year-old man was assaulted in Manhattan’s East Village.

According to authorities, the three suspects approached the victim from behind near East 6th Street and Avenue D around 6:30 a.m. on September 4.

One of the suspects them punched the victim from behind with a closed fist, before all three suspects ran away.

The victim sustained swelling to the jaw and substantial pain.

The attacker is described as a black male, approximately 15-18 years old, last seen wearing a multicolored t-shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

The other two suspects are described as:

A Hispanic female, approximately 15-18 years old with long hair, last seen wearing a red t-shirt dark pants and purple shoes

A black female, approximately 15-18 years old, last seen wearing a floral dress and sandals.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.