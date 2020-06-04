NYPD searching for suspects who struck officers with fire extinguisher, radio

article

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted for allegedly assaulting two NYPD officers during a night of violent looting and protests earlier this week.

The attack happened around 9:40 on Monday, June 1st. Two officers assigned to the Midtown South Precinct in Manhattan fell to the ground while attempting to take a person into custody who was resisting arrest.

During the struggle, the other two men obstructed the officers before one of them hit one of the officers in the back of the head with a fire extinguisher and the second man hit the other officer with a department radio.

The officer who was hit with the extinguisher was treated at the scene, the second officer was taken by EMS to NYU Langone Hospital to be treated for a laceration to the head and a concussion.

Anyone with information on the identities of the two suspects is being asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

