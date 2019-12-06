NYPD searching for suspects who beat, robbed 13-year-old in the Bronx

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects connected to a robbery in the Bronx.

According to police, just before 4 p.m. on November 22, the three suspects approached and surrounded the 13-year-old victim near Seward Avenue and Castle Hill Avenue. They then punched the victim in his face and struck him in the head, removing his belt and iPhone before running away.

The victim did not call police from the scene, but later reported the incident.

Police have released security camera footage of the suspects.

